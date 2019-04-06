Police name suspect in San Marcos murder after SWAT raid turns up nothing

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police Saturday identified a suspect in the Friday murder of a 21-year-old man.

Police are searching for An-drew Stephen Jones, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicholas Devone White.

Police were called to the Uptown Square Apartments in the 1300 block of Thorpe Lane just after 6:30 p.m. Friday and found White suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Officers rendered first aid to White and applied several tourniquets to him, but he died at Seton Hays Medical Center, police said.

A witness told police he was meeting White to buy drugs when Jones confronted White and shot him, according to authorities.

Authorities said witnesses told them that the shooter was a man in a yellow shirt and light-colored shorts who had a sleeve tattoo on one arm. Additionally, witnesses were able to describe the car in which the gunman got away. Witness statements combined with surveillance video from the entrance and exits of the apartment complex helped authorities get a license plate number, which assisted them in identifying Jones as a suspect.

Police said they began conducting surveillance on Jones' apartment and interviewed his roommates away from the apartment. Police also impounded the vehicle that they believe was used to get away following the shooting, according to a news release.

The Hays County SWAT team Saturday morning used "explosive breaches" to serve a search and arrest warrant on Jones' apartment, but they didn't find him, the news release said. Authorities said they warned nearby residents of the raid prior to serving the warrants Saturday.

Police are now looking for Jones.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call detective Patrick Aubry at 512-753-2306.

