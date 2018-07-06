Police searching for man who robbed local Walmart

FLORESVILLE - The Floresville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who police said is seen on surveillance video stealing property from a Walmart.

Police said the theft took place June 22 around 2:50 a.m. with the unidentified man seen leaving the store with a basket full of items.

The man was followed by Walmart employees but was able to put the stolen items in his vehicle before taking off, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Floresville Police Department

