Police seek suspects in assault of elderly man in Walmart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an assault on an elderly man.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30 around 7 p.m. at the Wal-Mart located in the 4300 block of Thousand Oaks.

According to police, the elderly victim was backing his vehicle out of a parking space and was confronted by the suspects about moving his vehicle.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

Police said an argument ensued and the victim was assaulted by the suspects before they fled in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the assault is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.