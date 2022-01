FBI agents at U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s house, but won’t say what they’re investigating

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, greets supporters at an event featuring Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at his campaign headquarters in Laredo on Feb. 22, 2020.

LAREDO, Texas – The FBI was on the scene Wednesday near the Laredo home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar for what authorities described as a court-authorized ongoing investigation.

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed law enforcement’s presence in the area but did not clarify what authorities were investigating.

Hughes said in a statement that the FBI was present on two streets around Cuellar’s house in Laredo “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” she said.

Hughes told KSAT 12 News that “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

On Wednesday evening, Cuellar’s office released a statement: “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Ad

First elected in 2004, Cuellar is longtime representative of his Laredo-based 28th District.

A former state legislator and Texas secretary of state, he is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee.

Cuellar is a favorite Democrat among his Texas Republican colleagues, and his moderate voting record has earned the ire of the left. He will face what is expected to be a fierce rematch in March against attorney Jessica Cisneros.

This developing story will be updated.