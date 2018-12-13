District 2 City Councilman William 'Cruz' Shaw to resign

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio District 2 City Councilman William "Cruz" Shaw will resign his position at City Hall effective Jan. 7.

In a letter, Shaw said he has accepted an offer to become associate judge of the 436th Judicial District Court.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of District 2 and collaborate with the staff at the City of San Antonio," Shaw said. "I am grateful for this opportunity to work with the youth in San Antonio who have found their way into the criminal justice system. I want to make clear to the people in District 2 that there will be no interruption in services and council staff will continue to address all constituent concerns."

"Cruz is a no-nonsense leader who will be missed at City Hall," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "His quick wit and incisive analysis of the issues have been a tremendous asset. He has done a great job representing District 2 and the city as a whole. I have no doubt that he will be a great judge and I wish him the best."

City officials will release details for filling the District 2 vacancy in the coming days.

Shaw Resignation Letter by David Ibanez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.