Six Flags guests rescued from stuck rollercoasters after brief power outage

SAN ANTONIO - Some guests at Six Flags Fiesta Texas were rescued from rides Wednesday afternoon after a brief power outage at the park.

None of the guests were injured, Six Flags spokeswoman Sydne Purvis said.

The power was restored soon after the outage, but several rides were left inoperative, she said.

Purvis said CPS Energy crews are at the park, assessing the cause of the outage.

CPS' outage map showed several power outages in the area.

CLICK HERE for CPS Energy's power outage map.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.