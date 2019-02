SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's City Council is set to vote Thursday on several issues regarding dockless scooters and bikes.

The five proposed amendments include imposing hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and encouraging designated parking zones.

Presently, a temporary cap has stopped the city from issuing any more permits for dockless vehicles.

There are 14,000 dockless scooters and bikes with permits in the city.

