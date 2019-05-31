Researchers hooked on rare bluefin tuna caught in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas - Fishermen and scientists have gone off the deep end after three Bluefin tuna were caught in Port Aransas within the last six weeks.

Bluefin tuna are commonly found in the Texas Gulf Coast while spawning; however, catching one is rare, according to researchers.

The Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation is conducting research on two tuna that were recently caught, including one that weighs 564 pounds and the other weighing 638 pounds.

According to the center, both tuna were over 20 years old.

Researchers find the age of the tuna by looking at the core of the otoliths, located in the inner ears of vertebrates, to find rings showing the age of the fish, similar to the rings in a tree.

Image via Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation

There are three species of bluefin with the Atlantic being the most endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

