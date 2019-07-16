Red Cross assisting families after motel fire on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A fire at a local motel has displaced as many as 25 families overnight, San Antonio fire officials said Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before midnight at the Broadway Inn in the 1900 block of Austin Highway, not far from Walzem Road and Eisenhower Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming out of the roof of the single story motel. Fire officials said more than 25 units in total were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire, however, was not disclosed.

The American Red Cross has since been called in to assist the displaced occupants.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.