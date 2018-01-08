Relative turns in hotel housekeeper for stealing guest's gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A hotel housekeeper has been accused of stealing a gun while on the job.

Pamela Kay Holmes, 55, has been charged with theft of a firearm.

Investigators said the theft occurred after a guest staying at the Residence Inn off Northeast Loop 410 left his black semi-automatic Glock 40 caliber pistol under his pillow last summer.

After the guest returned to his home in Weatherford, Texas, he noticed the gun was missing and reported it to authorities.

The affidavit said Holmes found the firearm and took it home with her.

In September, San Antonio police said they responded to a family disturbance involving Holmes, and a relative told police she had a stolen gun and showed them were it was located.

The serial numbers matched up, and police said Holmes confessed to the theft.

