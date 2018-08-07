Repeated burglaries have business owners feeling targeted

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of local business owners are feeling targeted after two of their eyewear shops were burglarized.

Tracie Rogalinski and her husband own Eye Deal Vision. They hope the public will come forward with any information in the break-ins.

“It’s just disappointing," Rogalinski said. "I wish they felt they had a different way to earn money than to steal from somebody else."

Rogalinski said she's more frustrated than surprised.

“It almost seems like somebody knows when we're leaving and when we're coming back,” Rogalinski said.

She said there have been four burglaries between the two stores in a matter of four weeks. She said that she and her family were on vacation during the break-ins.

“I don't post it on Facebook until we're already back, so I’m not sure where the information is coming from,” Rogalinski said.

The first two hits, according to Rogaliniski, were June 21 and July 2 at the Hausman Road and Loop 1604 location.

The most recent two occurred July 15 and 22 at the Potranco Road location, near Ellison Drive. She said the burglaries occurred early in the morning while the stores were closed.

“They have used a rock to break the door," she said. "Once they break the door, once they come in, they basically just swipe all of the merchandise from our cases.”

She isn't 100 percent certain that it’s the same culprit every time, but says all four break-ins do have similarities. She said once the culprit is inside, they grab whatever they can and they're out within minutes.

Rogaliniski says a total of more than $60,000 worth of eyeglasses and sunglasses were swiped, including such brands as Versace and Dolce and Gabbana.

The only thing the burglars leave behind is broken glass for employees to clean up.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.