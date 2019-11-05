Residents evacuate safely after fire starts in NW Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of a Northwest Side home received a scare after a fire started overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Tuesday.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. near Cincinnati Avenue and Stongate Drive, not far from Culebra Road.

Firefighters said a small fire broke out near several homes but did not spread.

Everyone who lived nearby got out of their homes safely as crews extinguished the fire, fire officials said.

Authorities said they had to vent some light smoke, but that damage was very minimal.

