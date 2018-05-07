SA firefighter arrested on domestic assault charge

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested an off-duty San Antonio firefighter for aggravated domestic assault following a disturbance at a far Northwest Side home.

Deputies arrested Ryan Edwards,40, late Sunday night.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home located in the 10700 block of Shetland Trace, following a 911 call.

Upon arrival, a deputy spoke to a woman who said that Edwards assaulted her by pushing a door open which struck her in the face, causing a laceration to her nose and as well as abrasions to the back of her arm.

Officials did not disclose what originally started the altercation.

Edwards was taken into custody and is charged with assault causing bodily injury.

