SA Humane Society in urgent need of supplies for puppies and kittens

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies for puppies and kittens.

Nearly 90 newborn pets are currently in SAHS foster homes and the number of puppies and kittens is expected to increase due to multiple pregnant animals in foster care.

Humane Society of US offers $5,000 reward in puppy mutilation case

“With as many pets as there are out in foster homes, and as we are continually intaking more pets, our supplies are depleting faster than we anticipated,” says Foster Program Supervisor Christina Salinas.

Requested donations:

Wet Kitten Food

Wet Puppy Food

Fine-toothed Flea Combs

Puppy Pads

Small Plastic Litter Boxes

Heating Pads (with automatic shut off)

Digital Kitchen Scales

These items can be donated directly to SAHS via the Amazon wishlist.

Click here for more ways to donate.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.