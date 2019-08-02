San Antonio man steals beer, jelly beans, pack of gum from H-E-B, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old man is accused of stealing beer, jelly beans, various types of candy and a pack of gum from an H-E-B store on the city's NW Side.

Joshua Wheatley was taken into custody Thursday night on a robbery charge that stemmed from an incident that happened July 6.

Around 2 p.m. that day, Wheatley was seen by a loss prevention associate roaming inside the H-E-B while carrying a dark-colored plastic bag, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wheatley was captured on the store's surveillance footage placing two Tecate 24-ounce beers into the bag before walking out of the store, the affidavit said.

Police said that, when the loss prevention officer and a store manager confronted Wheatley near the store's front entrance, Wheatley gave them the beer and began walking toward the parking lot.

The two H-E-B employees, however, demanded Wheatley return the rest of the stolen items, and he gave them a pack of gum and jelly beans, the affidavit said.

When Wheatley refused to give up more of the stolen items in his bag, he lifted his shirt and told the H-E-B employees he had a gun, according to the affidavit.

Police said Wheatley took off before officers arrived at the H-E-B and he was arrested July 24 for stealing at a Walmart in the 1600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Police said they determined Wheatley was the suspect from the H-E-B incident after the loss prevention officer was able to identify him through a photo lineup.

Images from H-E-B's security cameras also helped in identifying Wheatley as the suspect, police said.

Wheatley is still in custody at the Bexar County Jail. His bail has been set at $30,000.

Online jail records show Wheatley has an extensive criminal history that dates back nearly two decades and includes convictions for failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.

He has previously been arrested on charges of evading arrest, assault, criminal trespassing and escape, according to online records.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.