San Antonio spots offering free all-you-can-eat crawfish

SAN ANTONIO - Crawfish season is in full swing and crawfish boils are popping up across San Antonio.

The best part? Some places are offering all-you-can-eat crawfish from $20 per person all the way down to free.

You read that right -- all you can eat crawfish for free.

Here are some upcoming all-you-can-eat crawfish boils in San Antonio:

Knuckleheads

Free - Starts at 3 p.m. on April 14.

Smitty's Pub

Free - Starts at 3 p.m. on April 21.

Helix Bar

$20 - Starts at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

"Helix loves our neighborhood and always invites friends and family out every Saturday and Sunday during crawfish season. We usually have baseball games playing on our huge patio TV and are also family friendly and pet-friendly," bar ambassador Brett Humphrey said.

Thirsty Horse

$15 - Starts at 2 p.m. on April 8

This all-you-can-eat crawfish boil is a benefit for Greg Ramos, a bar back who worked at Thirsty Horse and died after a battle with leukemia. The bar will also be selling barbecue plates for $10.

Bentley’s Bar

$15 - Starts at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Bonus: They also sell chicken on a stick for $6.

"We do all you can eat crawfish on Saturday and Sunday and we open at noon both days. We have spicy crawfish with andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. In addition to that we do crawfish on Thursdays as well -- $15 for 2 pounds of crawfish, a side of shrimp, potatoes and corn," bar manager Sara Glassie said.

Draft Station at Sonterra

$14.99 - Starts at 3 p.m. on Sundays only.

The Silver Fox

$10 - Starts at noon on April 15.

Marty's Cocktails

$15 - Starts at 3 p.m. on April 8.

HONORABLE MENTION:

The Watering Hole

$10 for 8 pounds for crawfish, corn and potatoes, starting at 3 p.m. on April 7.

It's not exactly all you can eat but 8 pounds for $10 is still a great deal.

