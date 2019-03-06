SA woman steals vacuum, other items after breaking into home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 33-year-old San Antonio woman is accused of breaking into a home on the city's Southeast Side and stealing a vacuum cleaner and other belongings.

Ernestine Ruffo was arrested Tuesday for burglary of a habitation by force, which is a second-degree felony.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said officers responded Feb. 20 around noon to the Crescent Place mobile home community in the 5300 block of Southcross Ranch Road for a report of a burglary.

A man, who works as an employee at the mobile home community, told police his son had just arrived home from school when he saw a woman -- later identified as Ruffo -- walk out of their home's back door with the stolen items.

Ruffo gained access to his home by removing an air conditioning unit and crawling through a window, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man said he later saw Ruffo pulling his vacuum to an alley and when he tried to hold her until officers arrived, she kept walking toward her mobile home, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man has known Ruffo for more than a year due to his employment at the mobile home community and was able to identify Ruffo as the suspect who broke into his home.

According to online records, Ruffo has a criminal history that dates back to more than a decade. She has been arrested seven times on suspicion of theft and once in the burglary of a building.

Ruffo has served prison time after being convicted on three of the charges, according to online records.

She is still in custody and her bail has been set at $20,000.

