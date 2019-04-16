SAPD: Drunken man ties up woman, sexually assaults her

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is accused of tying up a woman and sexually assaulting her at an apartment.

Jamie Rencher, 41, was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

On April 9 around 7 p.m., officers with the San Antonio Police Department went to an undisclosed location to respond to a sexual assault report.

A woman told the responding officers that she noticed Rencher was drunk when he shoved her to the ground and placed his hand over her mouth and nose, according to a report obtained by KSAT.com.

"(Rencher) then told (the woman) she was going to do whatever he said or it would be bad," the report said. "(The woman) feared (Rencher) would seriously hurt her or maybe even kill her if she didn't do what he wanted."

The woman said Rencher then tied her hands behind her back with a rope, and when she tried to get out of them and scream for help, Rencher told her he would put a bag over her head, the report said.

After Rencher sexually assaulted her, the woman was able to leave and call 911, according to the report.

Officers were able to find Rencher at the apartment, where police said he confessed to an SAPD detective about the sexual assault.

Police said Rencher and the woman were taken a local hospital for a sexual assault nurse examination, or SANE.

According to online records, Rencher is still in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.