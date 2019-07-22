SAPD: Man brandishes knife, steals cell phones from Sprint Store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man responsible for the robbery of a Sprint store on the city's North Side.

According to police, the man entered the Sprint Store on July 6 in the 3800 block of North Loop 1604 near Bulverde Road and stole numerous cell phones from the store's demo counter.

Police said the man brandished a knife to a store employee while committing the theft.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

