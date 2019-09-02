SAPD: Man fighting for life after gunman fires into house

SAN ANTONIO - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while in his house on the city's West Side following an argument with another man, police said.

Authorities were called to a home in the 9000 block of Gold Dust Street where witnesses told officers that two men had been arguing shortly before shots were fired.

Police at the scene said that two men were arguing when one of the men left and then returned later with a gun. The gunman fired into the house on Gold Dust Street, striking the other man in the leg.

Police said the man, who is in his 30s, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

