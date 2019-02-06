SAPD: Man kidnaps baby, runs across busy West Side street

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man is accused of taking his girlfriend's baby and leading her on foot for several blocks on the city's West Side.

San Antonio police arrested Samuel Teniente on Thursday for aggravated kidnapping, which is a first-degree felony.

Police said officers responded Thursday around 12:41 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Commerce Street for a report of an assault in progress.

The woman, 28, later told police she and Teniente had been arguing, to which led him to push her around inside and outside of her apartment.

She said Teniente then grabbed her 2-year-old son from his stroller and took off running with him, according to a police report obtained by KSAT.com.

Teniente crossed in between heavy traffic on West Commerce Street with no regard to safety while the woman chased after him demanding her baby back, according to the report.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Acme Road and West Commerce Street, they saw Teniente and the woman pulling at the baby's arms in a "match of tug-of-war."

Teniente let go of the baby when he saw officers arrive and was later taken into custody.

A witness told police she feared Teniente and the baby were going to get hit by oncoming traffic when he crossed West Commerce Street.

The woman said she and Teniente had been dating for about a month.

According to online records, Teniente was previously arrested in December 2018 for criminal trespassing on private property.

Teniente is still in custody and his bail has been set at $50,000 for his most recent arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.