SAPD: Man shot 3 times in South Side carjacking

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man three times and stole his sport utility vehicle overnight.

Officers responded to call for a shooting around 1:30 a.m. to find a 49-year-old man on the front steps of Thomas Nelson Page Middle School shot multiple times.

Police said the man's vehicle was stolen and he walked to the school after being shot in both his hand and his thigh.

Officers are actively looking for both the shooter and the stolen SUV. Police did not give a description of the suspect.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Police said the investigation into the shooting and theft is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.