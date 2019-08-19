SAPD: Man stabbed in chest, police investigating whether stabbing was in self-defense

SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed in the chest Sunday afternoon at a house on the city's Northeast Side, police said.

The stabbing happened at a home on Avenida Prima Street, according to authorities.

Police said the man suffered a penetrating knife wound to the chest and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

A woman in the home is suspected of stabbing the man, but authorities said the stabbing remains under investigation, namely whether the woman acted in self-defense.

Police said they were looking into how the pair know each other.

