SAPD: Man who wore purple-wig in East Side armed robbery arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man who police said wore a purple wig in an armed robbery at an East Side convenience store was taken into custody Saturday and is facing a first-degree felony.

San Antonio police arrested Aaron Traylor less than 48 hours after they said he robbed a store clerk at gunpoint Thursday morning in the 900 block of North Hackberry.

The victim told police she was working when Traylor entered the New Express Stop store with a gun, jumped behind the counter and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said Traylor was wearing a purple wig and black hoodie but his fingerprints led to his arrest, according to an arrest affidavit.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said the store's surveillance footage captured Traylor committing the armed robbery and his fingerprints were later found on the store's glass countertop.

The SAPD detective said Traylor was found to have an unrelated active Bexar County warrant when they took him into custody.

Traylor is expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

