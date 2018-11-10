SAPD officer arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to booking records.

Matthew Mintz, 24, was stopped by police in the 7500 block of North Loop 1604 East around 3 a.m., booking records show.

According to online records, Mintz is charged with driving while intoxicated, a class b misdemeanor.

As of this publication, the San Antonio Police Department did not return a request for comment.

