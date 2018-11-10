News

SAPD officer arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist, Dillon Collier - Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to booking records.

Matthew Mintz, 24, was stopped by police in the 7500 block of North Loop 1604 East around 3 a.m., booking records show.

More News Headlines

According to online records, Mintz is charged with driving while intoxicated, a class b misdemeanor.

As of this publication, the San Antonio Police Department did not return a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.