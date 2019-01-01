Second member of BCSO command staff confirms he's stepping down

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Aristides "Harry" Jimenez on Dec. 20 tendered his resignation from his position on the Sheriff's Office command staff, Jimenez confirmed to KSAT 12's Defenders Monday.

In an email sent Monday to individuals he supervised, Jimenez wrote that he intends to leave the Sheriff's Office no later than Jan. 11. Jimenez told KSAT that he verbally informed Sheriff Javier Salazar of his departure Dec. 20.

BCSO officials declined to confirm Jimenez’s impending resignation when the Defenders first reached out for comment Dec. 21.

Jimenez's resignation from the 10-person BCSO command staff marks the second of such in three months. On Sept. 28, Assistant Chief Deputy Bobby Hogeland resigned, effective immediately.

BREAKING Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Harry Jimenez confirms he has submitted his resignation. Intends to be out no later than Jan. 11 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/fzunePSvXE — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) January 1, 2019

The Sheriff's Office's command staff is comprised of Jimenez, Sheriff Javier Salazar, Chief Deputy Don Tijerina, Assistant Chief Deputy Ronald Bennett, Assistant Chief Deputy James Serrato, Patrol Services Division Deputy Chief Roy Fletcher, Deputy Chief Ruben Vela, Deputy Chief Dennis Casillas, Budget and Support Services Division Director Ottis Hutchinson and Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division Nancy Sanford.

While Jimenez did not elaborate on his decision to leave, he wrote in his Monday email, "I pray the remaining members of the Command Staff are able to align with Sheriff Salazar’s vision and dedicate more of their time to build morale, confidence and to inspire others.

"Most of us want to follow a leader who will walk out to the front lines with us and help us fight the battle. It is easy to respect a boss who is willing to get dirty with you. Employees will always work harder for a boss who works alongside them, who understands the difficulties of the day-to-day routine and who is willing to help them do the hardest and most grueling parts of the job."

However, Jimenez also thanked Salazar "for the opportunity he afforded me to be part of his Command Staff and for his support in the creation of the Public Integrity Unit, Street Gangs Intelligence Unit, Detention Gangs Intelligence Unit and bringing the County Courts Complex to a Level III Facility Security Level."

Jimenez and Hogeland's departures come after a rash of detention deputy arrests and attempted and successful inmate escapes from the Bexar County Jail this year.

READ THE EMAIL IN FULL:

Dear friends, As we near the end of 2018, I want to thank all of you for the opportunity to serve with you as a Deputy Chief for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On December 20th, I submitted to Sheriff Salazar my letter of intent to separate from my position as Deputy Chief with the BCSO not later than January 11, 2019. I thank Sheriff Salazar for the opportunity he afforded me to be part of his Command Staff and for his support in the creation of the Public Integrity Unit, Street Gangs Intelligence Unit, Detention Gangs Intelligence Unit, and bringing the County Courts Complex to a Level III Facility Security Level. I pray the remaining members of the Command Staff are able to align with Sheriff Salazar’s vision and dedicate more of their time to build morale, confidence and to inspire others. Most of us want to follow a leader who will walk out to the front lines with us and help us fight the battle. It is easy to respect a boss who is willing to get dirty with you. Employees will always work harder for a boss who works alongside them, who understands the difficulties of the day-to-day routine and who is willing to help them do the hardest and most grueling parts of the job. I wholeheartedly appreciate the commitment and dedication of the men and women who diligently work day in and day out at the BCSO. I extend my sincere congratulations to each one of you and wish you the best success in the future. Wishing you a Happy and Blessed New Year! Harry

