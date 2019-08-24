Security guard shot in Northeast bar shootout

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a shooter who wounded a security guard during a shootout outside a bar on the Northeast side.

A police sergeant said a man was drinking in Sancho's Hideaway on Walzem Road, near Austin Highway, around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when he started harassing some other bar patrons. A security guard escorted the man out, but once they were outside the man started to fight with the guard.

During the fight, both pulled out guns and started shooting at each other, according to police. One bullet hit the security guard in the hip. He was taken to BAMC and is in stable condition. The shooter ran away, and police are still looking for him.

At this time, police do not know who the shooter is.

