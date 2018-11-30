Seguin PD seeks group caught on camera breaking into SUV

SEGUIN, Texas - A group of people are wanted for breaking into an SUV were caught on camera in Seguin, and now police are asking for help to try to identify them.

The suspects, who were caught on surveillance footage earlier this week in the 600 block of North River Drive, were seen walking, biking and, in one case, even seen riding on a scooter.

They all converged around the SUV in a driveway. The video showed one of them opening the door of the SUV and getting inside the vehicle.

It's unclear if anything was taken before the person ran off out of sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seguin detectives at 1-830-401-2376.

