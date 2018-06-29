Serial scam artist from Oklahoma arrested in SA after targeting local businesses

SAN ANTONIO - A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a 44-year-old woman who authorities said was scamming businesses in Guadalupe County and was wanted in Oklahoma on several felony warrants for the same crime.

The Seguin Police Department announced the arrest of Loreal Stroud on its social media pages.

SPD Lt. Michael McCann told KSAT.com that Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Stroud into custody around 7:45 p.m. in San Antonio on Wednesday.

McCann said SPD and BCSO worked together after receiving numerous tips about Stroud’s whereabouts on Facebook.

Stroud is accused of selling advertising services to businesses in the Guadalupe County area, promising them items such as business cards, business canopy signs, T-shirts, vinyl signs and much more.

When the businesses agreed to buy her products and give Stroud a down payment, McCann said she never followed through with the services.

McCann said the Police Department started receiving reports from businesses early May and at that point, Stroud became a person of interest.

When SPD officers caught up to her, Stroud told them she was new to the area and that she was legitimate.

McCann, however, said SPD continued to receive reports and rumors of Stroud’s scam. Weeks later, investigators learned she was wanted by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for the same crimes and that’s when Stroud went from being a person of interest to a suspect.

Stroud is now being charged for theft under $2,500 and previous convictions enhanced.

McCann said the Police Department has five cases against Stroud that will later be filed with the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office.

As soon as Stroud faces Texas prosecution, OKSO deputies will extradite her to Oklahoma for her felony warrants.

McCann said SPD investigators believe there are more victims who have not come forward in the Guadalupe and Bexar counties, and Schertz area.

