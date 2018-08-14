Silver Alert issued for SA man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old San Antonio man who has cognitive impairment.

Lonnie Penrod was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Rainbow Creek.

Penrod was driving a gray 2018 Toyota Sienna with Texas temporary license plate 18470W1.

Penrod suffers from a medical condition that requires medication and poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Penrod was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Penrod's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

