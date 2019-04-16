South Texas could see another round of severe storms Wednesday night

SAN ANTONIO - Less than a week after the area's last round of severe storms, South Texas may be under the gun again Wednesday night.

A potent, springlike storm system will bring a chance of storms to much of Texas. Here's what you can expect.

TIMING: Most of Wednesday will be warm, humid and generally quiet. By the late afternoon and evening hours, a slight chance for storms will arise across the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau. Eventually, the storms will form into a line of storms, which will move east during the overnight hours. Those in San Antonio can expect the storms to arrive during the nighttime hours.

WHAT: Should any storms form Wednesday afternoon and evening, there is a good chance they could become severe. Large hail and gusty winds are the main threats. While a tornado cannot be ruled out, the chance for tornadic activity is low. Once the storms gather into a line, strong, gusty winds will be the biggest issue. Hail, however, will remain possible with any of the stronger storms.

WHERE: The best chance for severe weather will be across the Hill Country. The Storm Prediction Center has placed these areas in an "enhanced" risk (level 3 out of 5). The rest of South Texas, including San Antonio, is facing a "slight" risk (level 2 out of 5).

As always, the KSAT weather team will keep you updated on air, online and through social media.

