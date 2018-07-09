San Antonio Airport adds 2 nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Oakland

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport on Monday celebrated the addition of two nonstop flights to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Oakland, California.

Airport staff celebrated the two direct Southwest Airlines flights with a beach-themed party.

Officials say that the Oakland flight will strengthen the relationship between the two tech hubs.

"This is big for our tech community in San Antonio, because our tech community is thriving and on the move, but to stay current with all the trends in technology, we have to get to the West Coast," said Cat Dizon of Active Capital. "So this direct-to-Oakland flight is going to be tremendous because we're going to be able ot get our tech members where they need to be."

