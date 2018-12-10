Spurs, coach Gregg Popovich deliver new shoes to elementary school students

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich are giving back to the community Monday, gifting new shoes to the entire student body at a local elementary school.

Nearly 500 students at Pershing Elementary School will receive new shoes Monday afternoon through a donation to the nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit.

More than 95 percent of students at the school come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Each student at the school was measured for a pair of new sneakers hand-selected for them by the Shoes That Fit team.

The California-based nonprofit was founded in 1992 and aims to fit kids with new athletic shoes so they can "attend school with dignity and joy."

Last year, the nonprofit delivered new sneakers to more than 120,000 children in 2,300 schools across 45 states.

