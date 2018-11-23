Suspected killer led police on high speed chase before crashing vehicle into store

SAN ANTONIO - A man suspected in connection with a killing led San Antonio police on a high speed chase Thursday night, reaching speeds up to 90 mph before crashing into an O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Officers were searching for the man near Pecan Valley Road when the suspect took off on the highway with a female companion in the car.

Bexar County Sheriff's officers were also involved in trying to capture the suspect who cut through neighborhoods trying to escape.

The man crashed his car into another vehicle that caught fire before crashing into the auto parts store where he was detained by police.

A man, a woman and two children were inside the vehicle that caught fire.

The children were not injured and the two adults were taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and his female companion were taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

