Suspects fired 15 times at victim during attempted robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Sunday, March 11 around 10:50 p.m. at an ATM machine at the Bank of America located in the 12300 block of Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, the victim was leaving when two men approached him at gunpoint and demanded his money. That's when, police said, the victim fled before being fired upon roughly 15 times by one of the men.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle above, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

