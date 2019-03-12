TECH SA: San Antonio nonprofit recruiting tech talent at SXSW

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Tech Bloc is participating at the South by Southwest Trade Show for a second year.

The chief talent recruiting officer for Tech Bloc, Dax Moreno, said they are talking to attendees and making connections.

“If there is an interest from a talent perspective and they are in the market and are interested in relocating to San Antonio, we want to capture their information,” Moreno said.

Attendees have been taking surveys on laptops placed in Tech Bloc’s booth.

“We had a lot of conversations with people in digital media, software developer engineers, video game designers, so a wide spectrum are here at SXSW, and we are excited to talk to all of them,” Moreno said.

The Alamo city’s tech scene has continued to grow, but Moreno said there are plenty of reasons why people should choose San Antonio.

“The different scenes and neighborhoods that are starting to emerge, but most importantly about the opportunity all the wonderful talent, all the technology that is being started and all of the businesses,” Moreno said.

Currently, Tech Bloc has 5,000 members, including companies and talent, and it hopes to gain more through SXSW.

