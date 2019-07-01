Texas glamping spots that rent for less than $100

SAN ANTONIO - If camping isn't quite your style, maybe glamping is.

Glamping is a glamorous twist on traditional camping with more amenities and higher comfort. Glamour plus camp equals glamp -- get it?

Glamping is gaining in popularity and while there are tons of options all over Texas to choose from, these won't hit your wallet too hard.

Secluded Safari Tent for a Luxury Camping Getaway in Red Rock

This place is kid-friendly and allows pets. There's no hot water but there is a toilet! A small pond and adorable Nigerian dwarf goats can be found on the 67-acre property -- it's a perfect place for picnics.

Adorable Vintage Trailer for Weekend Getaway from Fort Worth

This vintage trailer is perfect for a cozy weekend away. It's equipped with a tiny bathroom, kitchenette and there's air conditioning and heating depending on what time of the year you visit.

Glamping Hub

Adorable Tiny House Perfect for a Couples' Getaway near Austin

Have you ever seen one of those tiny house shows on TV? Here's your chance to test out the tiny life in Travis County. There's a gas stove in the kitchen and a full bathroom.

Rustic Cabin Rental for a Romantic Countryside Retreat near Austin

This cozy cabin hideout is great for glampers looking for a countryside stay. The full bathroom and kitchen make the stay a little easier for people who aren't quite looking to rough it.

Family-Friendly Glamping Tipi Rental in Woodlands of Music Springs

It's true, you can live in a tipi in Texas. There's enough space for a family of 6. This kid-friendly tipi also has a barbecue area and because it's glamping -- there's also WIFI.

Rustic Off-the-Grid Cabin near Ample Outdoor Recreation in Harper

This cabin is a Hill Country hideaway and perfect for people who still want to rough it -- meaning you need to bring your own drinking and washing water and there isn't a toilet. It's perfect, however, for creature comforts like a bed.

Glamping Hub

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.