Evan Smith is CEO of The Texas Tribune.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to former state Rep. Pete Gallego about his first year as the president of his alma mater, Sul Ross State University in Alpine, and the challenges and opportunities ahead for higher ed as the state comes out of the pandemic.