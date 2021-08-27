Fisherman finds remains of newborn baby near creek in Travis County

A file image of a sheriff's patrol vehicle parked outside the Travis County Courthouse on March 22, 2021.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a newborn child was found dead in a shallow grave near a creek south of Austin.

The baby, who has not been identified, was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11800 block of Old San Antonio Road, not far from Onion Creek Parkway and Interstate 35, TCSO said in a news release.

A fisherman who was in the area found the remains, which may have been there several days or a week.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and the results are pending. Investigators said they are “concerned about the well-being” of the mother of the child.

“This incident is being worked as a suspicious death until the exact cause and manner of death are determined,’ authorities said.

Anyone with information about the child or the identity of the mother is asked to call 911 or the TCSO tip line at 512- 854-1444.

