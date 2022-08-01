81º

Texas man dies after hitting himself with same bullet he used to shoot a woman in the neck, police say

26-year-old Byron Redmon died after shooting a woman in Dallas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

DALLAS – A man is dead following a shooting in Dallas over the weekend.

Dallas police said Byron Redmon, 26, shot a woman in the neck and that the bullet exited the female and then struck Redmon in the leg.

The specific details of how the bullet ended up striking Redmon are unclear based on preliminary details released by police.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of the Dallas Medical District, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Morning News reported that the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released, while Byron died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

