TribCast: How does Nate Paul’s arrest affect Ken Paxton?

The electronic board during the vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the House floor of the state Capitol on May 27.

TribCast: June 9, 2023 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, we discuss the arrest of Austin developer Nate Paul, what it might say about Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial and whether it makes Paxton more vulnerable to criminal prosecution. Our guest is Ross Garber, a lawyer who has represented five governors and one attorney general in impeachment proceedings.

Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23. Join them to get their take on what’s next for Texas and the nation.