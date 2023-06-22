86º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

4 people dead after ‘unprecedented’ Texas tornado

Second deadly tornado hits North Texas in less than a week

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, Tornado

MATADOR, Texas – A tornado in northern Texas killed four people Wednesday night and at least ten other people were reportedly injured, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The Weather Channel reported that the tornado struck Matador, a town about 80 miles northeast of Lubbock, at 8:11 p.m.

Fire rescue crews said seven of the ten people injured in the tornado were transported to local hospitals by EMS.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that the storms also produced softball-size hail and wind gusts topping 100 mph in neighboring communities.

It’s the second deadly tornado in North Texas in less than a week. Six days prior to the Matador tornado, an EF-3 tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email