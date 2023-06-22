4 people dead after ‘unprecedented’ Texas tornado

MATADOR, Texas – A tornado in northern Texas killed four people Wednesday night and at least ten other people were reportedly injured, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The Weather Channel reported that the tornado struck Matador, a town about 80 miles northeast of Lubbock, at 8:11 p.m.

Fire rescue crews said seven of the ten people injured in the tornado were transported to local hospitals by EMS.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that the storms also produced softball-size hail and wind gusts topping 100 mph in neighboring communities.

It’s the second deadly tornado in North Texas in less than a week. Six days prior to the Matador tornado, an EF-3 tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton.