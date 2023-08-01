Police believe woman gave birth at gas station hours before baby was found dead

A surveillance video was released to the public in hopes someone will identify a woman who is believed to be the mother of an infant girl who was found dead on April 2 inside of a gas station’s bathroom in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage of a woman who they believe gave birth in a gas station bathroom, where the baby was found dead hours later.

The body of the female infant was found at 4:25 a.m. on April 2 at a store on South Post Oak Road.

Police said the woman seen in the surveillance footage is believed to be the mother of the baby. She is listed as a person of interest and has not been charged at this time.

HPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating her, as she is wanted for questioning.

The woman was seen entering the gas station bathroom and leaving about 15 minutes later. She drove off in a white Cadillac, police said.

Hours later, a customer went to use the bathroom and found the infant, police said.

Paramedics arrived and determined the baby had been dead for hours. Her name and cause of death have not been released as of Monday.

Police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that it is unclear if the woman had a miscarriage.

“That would be the question, we need more information,” police told KPRC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 713-308-3600. You can speak anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.