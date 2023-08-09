Winning $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Texas, but ticket for $1.58B jackpot sold in Florida

Two people who bought Mega Millions tickets in Texas didn’t wake up billionaires on Wednesday, but they are a whole lot richer.

The Texas Lottery says winning $1 million Mega Millions tickets were sold at the Circle K at 8205 Brodie Lane in Austin and at the In N Out gas station at 10197 Alameda Ave. in Socorro in El Paso County.

The tickets matched the winning numbers drawn Tuesday night: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33.

They did not, however, match the yellow jackpot ball of 14.

Instead, the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach, Florida.

Before the big win, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot was an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.