Texas hunting and fishing licenses for 2023-24 season to go on sale this month

SAN ANTONIO – Hunters and anglers in Texas will soon be able to purchase their licenses for the 2023-2024 season.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife said licenses will go on sale on Aug. 15. Current licenses, except for the year-from-purchase all-water fishing licenses, will expire at the end of August.

New this year, hunters and anglers can purchase additional types of digital tags for lifetime hunting, lifetime fishing and exempt angler. Digital youth hunting licenses will also be available for purchase.

The digital combo license, which was introduced last year, will again be available for the 2023-2024 season.

The digital license means that holders will not receive a printed license or printed tags.

Instead, hunters and anglers can access them through the TPWD Outdoor Annual or My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile apps. License holders must keep the digital forms available at all times while hunting or fishing, according to TPWD.

To learn more about digital licenses, click here.

People who want a printed license can also purchase one online, and it will be mailed and delivered within 10 days.

To buy a hunting, fishing or combo license and tags, visit the TPWD website, call 1-800-895-4248, or visit any retailer that sells licenses, such as H-E-B or Academy.

TPWD states that Texans buy more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses annually.

The funds go to “a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities,” TPWD states in a news release.

“Some of the many projects made possible by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens,” the release adds.

The fall hunting season depends on where you live and what you’re hunting.

The general season for white-tailed deer in both the North and South zones begins on Nov. 4.

Click here to see the hunting season dates.