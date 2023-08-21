16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illnesses during Snoop Dogg concert in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas – More than a dozen people attending a Snoop Dogg concert in Houston were taken to the hospital for heat-related illnesses, media reports state.

The concert, which was sold out, took place on Saturday night at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, north of Houston.

Officials with the Montgomery County Hospital District told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that 35 concert-goers experienced heat-related illnesses.

Among those, 16 adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Their ages are unknown.

Heat-related illnesses may include heat stroke or heat exhaustion. If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, 911 should be called immediately, as a delay could lead to death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash are also considered heat-related illnesses.

The CDC recommends people stay hydrated with water and wear light-weight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing during extreme heat.

See the video below for an explainer on heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and the symptoms to look out for.