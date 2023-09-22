Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson switches to Republican Party

Moderator Chad Hasty, right, speaks with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 22, 2023.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a longtime Democrat, said he's switched parties to become a Republican.

“Today I am changing my party affiliation,” Johnson wrote in an op-ed published Friday in The Wall Street Journal. “Next spring, I will be voting in the Republican primary. When my career in elected office ends in 2027 on the inauguration of my successor as mayor, I will leave office as a Republican.”

Johnson served in the Texas Legislature for nine years as a Democrat before he was elected mayor in 2019. Though the mayor’s position is technically nonpartisan, Johnson joins Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker as one of two Republican mayors to lead a major Texas city.

Texas Republicans were quick to embrace Johnson as one of their own.

"Texas is getting more Red every day," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet, sharing the announcement. "He’s pro law enforcement & won’t tolerate leftist agendas."

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

