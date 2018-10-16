Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 18 counties after heavy flooding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state disaster declaration for 18 counties Tuesday impacted by recent heavy floods that have caused extensive damage.

The counties include Bastrop, Burnet, Colorado, Fayette, Hood, Jim Wells, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, McMullen, Nueces, Real, San Patricio, Travis and Williamson.

Abbott has authorized use of available resources of state government and of political subdivision to aid in response efforts, a news release said.

A state disaster declaration has been issued for 18 Texas counties impacted by severe weather and flooding. As storms continue across the state, please heed warnings from local officials. pic.twitter.com/6BMoV2S6z0 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 16, 2018

