Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 18 counties after heavy flooding

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state disaster declaration for 18 counties Tuesday impacted by recent heavy floods that have caused extensive damage.

The counties include Bastrop, Burnet, Colorado, Fayette, Hood, Jim Wells, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, McMullen, Nueces, Real, San Patricio, Travis and Williamson.

Abbott has authorized use of available resources of state government and of political subdivision to aid in response efforts, a news release said.

