Heavy floods cause severe damage, displace many Rio Grande Valley residents

WESLACO, Texas - The heavy rain and flooding caused major issues across South Texas, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, where families were forced to evacuate their homes and search for higher ground.

Residents in the city of Weslaco braved the floodwaters while saving what they could.

Walking away was tough for many. Memories, possessions and even pets were left behind.

San Juana Baron, like many others, was forced to leave with only what she could carry.

“I got scared, especially my doggies. I got two dogs. The doggies are there,” she said.

Baron was house-sitting for her son. She had to call and tell him his home was partially flooded.

“They just left for New York. They’re migrants,” she said.

A couple could be seen Wednesday braving the waters trying to help those who couldn’t get out of their homes themselves.

“There’s older people that live in this area, and they thought it was going to go away, but it never went away,” Daniel Cuellar said.

Daniel and Serena Cuellar said they rescued six people.

Many people were forced to sleep in one of the Valley’s six shelters or with relatives. Residents said they will return when the water recedes to evaluate the damage.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.