One-on-one with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: What Texas is doing about border security

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped by the KSAT 12 studios on Wednesday to talk with KSAT anchor Myra Arthur about the issue of border security.

Patrick puts the blame on both political parties, saying that Democrats and Republicans in Washington have failed to fix the problem of illegal immigration.

During the interview, Patrick said the state of Texas is already doing all it can, and that he believes a border fence is the answer.

